Scotland vs Denmark: How to Watch, World Cup Qualifying Preview

Scotland and Denmark face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Scotland vs Denmark and odds.

How to Watch Scotland vs Denmark

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Scotland vs Denmark Odds

Denmark is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Scotland

11/15: at Greece (Loss, 3–2)

10/12: vs Belarus (Win, 2–1)

10/9: vs Greece (Win, 3–1)

9/8: at Belarus (Win, 2–0)

9/5: at Denmark (Draw, 0–0)

Denmark

11/15: vs Belarus (Draw, 2–2)

10/12: vs Greece (Win, 3–1)

10/9: at Belarus (Win, 6–0)

9/8: at Greece (Win, 3–0)

9/5: vs Scotland (Draw, 0–0)

World Cup 2026

