FIFA Men's World Cup
how to watch Scotland vs. Brazil
FIFA Men's World Cup

How to Watch Scotland vs. Brazil: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Published Jun. 24, 2026 6:22 a.m. ET

Scotland and Brazil meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup final group stage match on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. ET from Miami Stadium.

Scotland beat Haiti 1-0 in their opener and lost to Morocco 0-1 in their second match, with John McGinn scoring the lone goal in the tournament so far. Brazil drew 1-1 with Morocco in their opener and beat Haiti 3-0 in their second match, with Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Junior each scoring twice in the tournament so far.

Group C Scenarios

Scotland can clinch a Round of 32 berth with a win, plus a win combined with a Morocco draw/loss against Haiti would secure first place in Group C. A draw keeps Scotland's chances alive but is not guaranteed to be enough to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Scotland vs. Brazil

Group Standings

Scotland vs. Brazil Odds

Learn more about Scotland vs. Brazil and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!

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