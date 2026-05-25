Scotland Celebrates World Cup Return With Scott McTominay Bicycle Kick Banknote
To mark Scotland's long-awaited return to the World Cup, one of the nation's great goals of recent times is being celebrated all the way to the bank.
The Bank of Scotland has unveiled a limited-edition 20-pound ($27) note featuring an image inspired by Scott McTominay’s overhead-kick in the dramatic win against Denmark that sealed World Cup qualification.
Only 100 of those notes have been printed, with 50 available through a mix of collector auctions, a prize draw, and two pop-up "vaults" in Scottish cities Glasgow and Edinburgh. Some of the proceeds will support Crisis Scotland, a homelessness charity.
"Moments like that belong to everyone who follows the team," said McTominay, who plays in midfield for Scotland and Italian team Napoli, "so seeing my goal featured on a Scottish banknote feels incredibly special."
Emma Noble, chairwoman of the Scottish executive committee at the Bank of Scotland, said there was a desire to mark the national team's World Cup qualification "in a way that’s rooted in Scottish identity."
"Like football, banknotes have long been part of our country’s story," she said, "and this limited edition £20 note combines those two traditions with a modern, creative twist."
Scotland last played at the World Cup in 1998. In this summer's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the team has been drawn in the same group as Haiti, Morocco and Brazil.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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