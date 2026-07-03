FIFA Men's World Cup
Is Egypt's Mohamed Salah Playing vs. Australia In World Cup Round of 32 Match?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Is Egypt's Mohamed Salah Playing vs. Australia In World Cup Round of 32 Match?

Updated Jul. 3, 2026 2:20 p.m. ET

Mohamed Salah is in the starting lineup for Egypt's debut in the knockout round of the World Cup against Australia despite a hamstring injury sustained in the group stage finale.

The former Liverpool star was set for the start at Dallas Stadium on Friday, a day after coach Hossam Hassan said through a translator he was hopeful Salah would play but might have to come off the bench.

Salah needs one goal to tie Hassan's Egyptian record of 69 international goals. The 34-year-old team captain has appeared in 119 international matches.

Salah was replaced in the 57th minute of Egypt's 1-1 draw against Iran that sent the Pharaohs to the knockout round for the first time in their fourth World Cup. Hassan said Salah went through limited training in the days before the Australia game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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