Portugal's Rúben Dias Responds To Ronaldo Criticism: 'We Don’t Pay Attention'

Rúben Dias has insisted that the intense scrutiny focused on captain Cristiano Ronaldo is nothing out of the ordinary for the national team. The Manchester City center-back has called for unity within the squad after their disappointing opening World Cup draw, emphasizing that outside noise will not derail their ultimate tournament ambitions.

Opening Stalemate Sparks Scrutiny

The Seleção endured a frustrating start to their Group K campaign after being held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo in Kansas City. Despite Joao Neves heading the favorites into an early lead, the European giants lacked a clinical edge and allowed Yoane Wissa to equalize just before halftime. The result immediately prompted widespread criticism from fans and former players, with much of the post-match frustration targeting their 41-year-old skipper following an inefficient attacking display.

Defender Dismisses Outside Noise

Speaking ahead of their next match, Dias calmly addressed the media backlash surrounding the squad's performance and their talismanic striker. He stated: "The criticism isn't directed at just one player. Cris is a major focus, but everyone is under scrutiny at a moment like this. I don't think anything out of the ordinary is happening; it has been this way ever since I’ve been here, it will continue to be, so it's nothing new."

When questioned further about the external opinions circulating on social media platforms, he added: "Honestly, all the speculation... it’s a non-issue. We’re all united around a dream, and my mind doesn't wander there. It appears on social media, but we don’t pay attention to it and I don’t feel it’s a topic I need to address."

Squad Reacts To Tactical Breakdown

The veteran forward set a historical milestone as the oldest outfield player to start in a World Cup match, though he extended a frustrating ten-game tournament goal drought. Reflecting on the tactical errors that allowed the African nation back into the contest, the team acknowledged a drop in intensity.

Dias explained: "Now there are so many analysts talking about the game and drawing conclusions about what went wrong, that in some publications people have already realized what didn't go so well.

"We scored early and started the game well, you could feel that energy at that moment, but we ended up relaxing and losing our discipline. That made us less efficient, we failed to put the fear into them that we needed to, and the game fell into a strange dynamic.

"We ultimately lost our discipline, and we are well aware of that among ourselves. I only see positive things moving forward."

He concluded regarding the escalating scale of the public reaction: "I haven't seen much of what was said. I haven't seen major criticisms, but when results aren't the most positive, it’s natural for it to triple.

"However, that doesn't shake our confidence. The sooner the difficulties arrive, the better; we have to have the ability to keep growing, and I don't expect perfect scenarios. The most important thing is keeping our feet firmly on the ground."

Crucial Response Required In Houston

Roberto Martinez's star-studded side must quickly reconstruct their defensive discipline ahead of a crucial fixture against tournament debutants Uzbekistan on Tuesday. The upcoming clash represents an immediate test of character for the under-fire squad as they look to kickstart their Group K campaign.

Securing three points remains vital to keeping their qualification ambitions intact before their final group stage meeting with South American heavyweights Colombia.