Ronaldo's Saudi Champion Club Al-Nassr To Be Coached By Ange Postecoglou

Ange Postecoglou was named the new coach of Saudi Pro League champion Al-Nassr on a two-year deal on Friday.

The Australian steps into one of the highest profile roles in Asian soccer, inheriting a squad led by superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - MAY 21: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy following the match between Al Nassr and Damac at Al Awwal Park on May 21, 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images)

"A new chapter." Al-Nassr said in a statement. "Our best wishes for success to him and his staff in their journey with the global club, God willing."

The 60-year-old Postecoglou's managerial career has spanned Australia, Japan, Scotland, and England, with league titles secured at Brisbane Roar, Yokohama F. Marinos, and Celtic. He also won the Europa League trophy with Tottenham in 2025.

His most recent post was at Nottingham Forest last October, when he was sacked after eight games and 39 days in the shortest managerial reign in Premier League history.

Reporting by the Associated Press.