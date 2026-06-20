Ronaldinho Signs With Serie C Club Ravenna, Return To The Pitch 'Not Ruled Out'

Brazil icon Ronaldinho has completed a surprise move to Italian third-tier side Ravenna, more than a decade after his last professional appearance. While club officials initially suggested his role would be limited to marketing activities, they have since refused to rule out the possibility of the 46-year-old featuring on the pitch.

Surprise Return To Italian Football

Ronaldinho has signed a contract with Serie C club Ravenna in one of the most unexpected moves in recent football history. As per Gazzetta, the former Ballon d'Or winner is set to be officially presented at a special event in Miami on June 23.

The deal marks a return to Italy for the Brazilian legend, who previously spent two-and-a-half seasons with AC Milan. Since his last professional appearance for Fluminense in 2015, Ronaldinho has largely featured in exhibition matches and legendary events. Now, he is returning to a club environment under coach Andrea Mandorlini as Ravenna prepare for the 2026-27 season.

Mixed Messages Over A Playing Role

Questions quickly emerged over whether Ronaldinho's involvement would extend beyond promotional duties. Ravenna vice-president Ariedo Braida initially suggested the Brazilian would not feature in Serie C matches.

He said: "Ronaldinho will do a marketing event with us but will not play for Ravenna in Serie C next season. Also because he’s 46, I wish he could still play."

However, Braida later left the door open for a potential appearance. Speaking to ANSA, he said: "Ronaldinho is a timeless champion. He has signed with Ravenna and, for a club like ours, it’s an extraordinary coup. Over the next few days, there will be an event to unveil this extraordinary character. Will he play? We’ll see, but it’s not ruled out. As I already said, he is a timeless champion."

'New Colors, Same Smile'

Despite the uncertainty regarding his minutes on the pitch, Ronaldinho himself expressed immense excitement about joining the Ravenna project. The legendary playmaker, who won the Champions League with Barcelona and the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, seems eager to bring his trademark "Joga Bonito" philosophy to the club’s supporters.

"New colours, same smile," Ronaldinho said. "I can’t wait to be able to dance on the ball again to write a new story together with Ignazio and the whole Cipriani family. Football has always been a source of joy for me, I want to bring the same spirit to Ravenna."

Waiting For A Final Decision

Ronaldinho will be officially unveiled in Miami on June 23, when further details about his role at the club could emerge. For now, uncertainty remains over whether the Brazilian will actually make a competitive appearance. Even if he never takes to the pitch, his presence is set to become a central part of Ravenna's plans as the club looks to raise its profile ahead of the new campaign.