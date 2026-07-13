Rodri Is Confident Spain 'Can Beat' France Again To Reach World Cup Final

Spain captain Rodri believes his side has what it takes to overcome France in their blockbuster World Cup semifinal clash in Dallas.

The Manchester City midfielder is drawing confidence from recent victories over Les Bleus as La Roja aim to reach their first global final since 2010.

Confidence In "La Roja" Camp

Rodri is far from intimidated by the prospect of facing one of the tournament favorites. Speaking ahead of the semi-final at the AT&T Stadium, the Ballon d'Or winner highlighted Spain’s previous successes over Didier Deschamps' side to prove they belong on the same level.

"France are one of the best teams here, in great form, but so are Spain. We can beat them, we’ve seen that at the Euros and in the Nations League," the captain explained.

Success against France is nothing new for Rodri. He was part of the side that beat them in the 2015 Under-19 Euros semi-final, as well as the Euro 2024 semi-final and last summer's Nations League.

"Luis de la Fuente hasn’t changed at all," Rodri said of his long-time coach. "That’s where he began to build everything we see now."

While many expect a repeat of last year's 5-4 thriller, the midfielder anticipates a tighter affair, noting: "World Cup matches are a different beast; I don’t think it will be anywhere near as open."

Managing The Lamine Yamal Hype

A huge part of Spain’s tactical plan involves 19-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal. However, Rodri has called for his young teammate to find a balance between his explosive talent and the emotional demands of the biggest stage.

"I think he needs to calm down a bit, that anxiety that sometimes he has to prove himself," Rodri admitted. "He's a very important player for us because of what he does with and without the ball, and he's a very intelligent guy. It's true that he's 19 years old and that we have to calm him down at certain moments of the game."

Despite the lack of goals from the Barcelona prodigy so far this tournament, the leadership group remains fully supportive. Rodri praised the teenager's attitude, noting that he is a "role model" who is always willing to improve. "He's a boy who listens, who always wants to learn," the City star added.

How Will France Respond To The Challenge?

The confidence radiating from the Spanish camp has not gone unnoticed by their opponents. Speaking from the French base, Real Madrid's new defender Ibrahima Konate insisted Les Bleus are remaining humble and blocking out any external claims that they should be afraid.

France are looking to avenge their Euro 2024 exit, but they are wary of focusing purely on Yamal when Spain possesses quality across the entire pitch.

"France have great attacking qualities, but I’d also highlight their defensive strength," Rodri noted in response to the tactical challenge ahead. "They defend well in a low block, they’re very physical, very aggressive. We’ll have to take the game to where we want it."

The Weight Of Captaincy

With established leaders like Dani Carvajal and Álvaro Morata no longer in the squad, Rodri has embraced the full responsibility of the armband. It is a role he takes seriously both on and off the field, particularly when it comes to supporting those who haven't seen much game time during this World Cup run.

"The figure of captain is important: leadership is vital on the pitch but especially off it," Rodri said. "At times of doubt, it is down to him to bring calm to the group."

For Rodri, only one goal remains: lifting the famous trophy in the United States. Having already conquered Europe and won the Ballon d'Or, the World Cup represents the ultimate peak.

"The highest thing you can aspire to," he remarked. "That’s the challenge, and it’s only been done once in history."