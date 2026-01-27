Real Madrid Legend Marcelo's 16-Year-Old Son Signs First Pro Contract With Los Blancos

Real Madrid have officially secured the future of one of their brightest academy prospects after Enzo Alves penned his first professional contract with the club on Monday.

The 16-year-old striker, who is the son of club legend Marcelo, has already made waves at Valdebebas with a prolific goalscoring record and has now committed his long-term future to the Spanish giants in a deal that includes a significant release clause to ward off interest from European rivals.

Shielding the academy jewel

Alves has long been identified as a priority for the Real Madrid hierarchy, and the club moved decisively this week to formalise his status as a professional footballer. The agreement, which had been in the pipeline for some time, was officially signed on Monday with his parents present, marking a major milestone in the teenager's burgeoning career.

Aware of the high-profile nature of the player and his immense potential, Real Madrid have included a "shielding" clause in the contract to ensure his future remains at the Bernabeu. The deal effectively locks down a talent who has become a sensation within the walls of La Fabrica, Real Madrid's famed academy.

The striker, whose physical development and goalscoring exploits have drawn attention far beyond the capital, took to social media to celebrate the moment. With a staggering two million followers on Instagram, Enzo posted: "Happy to sign my first professional contract! Hala Madrid!"

A meteoric rise through the ranks

Enzo’s progression at Valdebebas has been described as "stratospheric" by club insiders. Unlike his father, who made his name as a technically gifted left-back, Enzo is a powerful, incisive forward who bullies defenders and knows the route to goal. He is currently closing in on the remarkable landmark of 200 goals as a Real Madrid academy player, a statistic that underlines his dominance at youth level.

His rapid ascent has seen him shatter age-grade ceilings. Last season, despite being just 15 years old, he made his debut for the Juvenil A (U19) side, announcing his arrival by scoring in a mini-derby against Atletico Madrid. His trajectory continued to steepen this campaign when Alvaro Arbeloa, during his tenure leading Real Madrid Castilla, handed Enzo his debut for the reserve side. The teenager was given the nod in a high-pressure Under 21 Premier League International Cup fixture against Manchester City, proving that the club’s coaches are eager to fast-track his development against elite opposition.

International recognition with La Rojita

It is not just at club level where Enzo’s stock is rising. The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) rates the forward extremely highly, evidenced by his early integration into the national team setup. Despite being born in 2009, his talent is such that he has been playing alongside the 2008 generation for the Spain U17s.

He received his first call-up to the U17 squad last March, captaining the side and making an immediate impact. In only his second match, a fixture against Austria, Enzo registered both a goal and an assist, validating the decision to promote him ahead of his age group. His ability to perform on the international stage has only solidified the belief in Madrid that they have a special talent on their hands, independent of his famous surname.

A family affair in Madrid

While Enzo is carving out his own path, the influence of his father remains a constant source of support. Marcelo, the most decorated player in Real Madrid’s history, attended the contract signing on Monday out of "paternal devotion". The Brazilian icon closely monitors his son’s evolution and has been a visible presence at key moments in Enzo’s young career.

Notably, Marcelo travelled to Manchester to watch from the stands as Enzo made his Castilla debut against City, beaming with "father’s pride". While the pressure of the surname could be a burden for some, Enzo appears to be thriving on the expectation, letting his goals do the talking.