FIFA Men's World Cup
Portugal vs. Croatia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
FIFA Men's World Cup

Portugal vs. Croatia Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match

Published Jul. 2, 2026 9:00 a.m. ET

Portugal will face Croatia in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 32 showdown on Thursday, July 2, 2026, at Toronto Stadium on FOX. 

Portugal has reached its third straight knockout stage, eyeing another step forward after reaching the round of 16 in 2018 and the quarterfinals in 2022.

Portugal was the only pre-tournament group favorite to not top its group. Instead, the Seleção advanced as Group K runner-up behind Colombia after beating Uzbekistan 5-0 and drawing DR Congo 1-1 and Colombia 0-0. 

Portugal’s six goals were tied for its fewest ever in a World Cup group stage. Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo will look to bounce back in what could be a grueling knockout stage path. 

Meanwhile, Croatia is in the knockout stage for its third consecutive tournament, after finishing third in 2022 and runner-up in 2018.

Croatia advanced as the Group L runner-up behind England, beating Ghana 2-1 in the group finale to leap into second place. 

Croatia took only 24 shots in the group stage (third-fewest) worth 2.8 expected goals (seventh-fewest), while conceding 36 shots (10th-most) worth 4.4 expected goals (fourth-most). 

Let’s check out the odds for the Portugal vs. Croatia matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 2. 

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

Cristiano Ronaldo is +100 to score against Croatia (Photo by Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images).

Portugal vs. Croatia Odds

Moneyline

  • Portugal: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
  • Croatia: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
  • Draw: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Spread 

  • Portugal -0.5: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
  • Croatia +0.5: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5

  • Over: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
  • Under: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)

Portugal vs. Croatia Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

  • Outside of its dominating 5-0 win over Uzbekistan, Portugal has been a bit disappointing as it was the only favorite to not win its group. But, despite its two wins, Croatia's advanced metrics have also been a bit underwhelming, as this Croatia's team feels less explosive than four and eight years ago. Expect Portugal to bounce back in a big way here. Take Portugal moneyline at -130.
 

How to Watch Portugal vs. Croatia

Let's take a look at some other bets for the match. 

Anytime Goalscorer Props

To Advance

  • Portugal: -300 (bet $10 to win $13.33 total)
  • Croatia: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Both Teams to Score

  • Yes: -122 (bet $10 to win $18.20 total)
  • No: -106 (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
 
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