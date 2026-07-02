Who Is Portugal's Next World Cup Opponent?

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first World Cup knockout-round goal ever, Croatia made a valiant last-ditch effort, but Portugal won the round of 32 match Thursday in Toronto.

It was thrilling, seemingly never-ending for a moment, but Portugal emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

Now, what's next for Portugal at the World Cup? Here is a look at which team Portugal will play in the round of 16 and its potential path to making the World Cup final.

(Photo by Patrick Smith - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Who Could Portugal Play In The Round Of 16?

Following Portugal's 2-1 win over Croatia in the round of 32 on Thursday in Toronto, Ronaldo's team will take Spain — La Roja beat Austria earlier Thursday — in the round of 16.

Portugal and Spain will play in the round of 16 at Dallas Stadium on Monday, July 6, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.

Who Could Portugal Play In The Quarterfinals?

If Portugal advances past the round of 16, it has two potential opponents it could face in the quarterfinals: the USA or Belgium, which play each other in Seattle on Monday, July 6 at 8 p.m. ET (FOX and FOX One).

The USA topped Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32 on Wednesday, while Belgium pulled off an incredible comeback win against Senegal to advance to the round of 32.

Who Could Portugal Play In The Semifinals?

There are four possible opponents for Portugal in the semifinals: France, Paraguay, Morocco and Canada. Following the round of 16, the winner of France-Paraguay will play the winner or Morocco-Canada in the quarterfinals. And the winner of that match could face Spain, should it advance.

If Portugal reaches the semifinals, the match will be in Dallas on Tuesday, July 14 at 3 p.m. ET on FOX and FOX One.