Players To Watch During 2026 World Cup: Why Thierry Henry Is Backing Michael Olise

The largest World Cup in tournament history means more room for the world's best in the sport. From teenage sensations to dominant goal-scorers, the 48-team bracket includes various players to keep an eye on.

Ahead of the World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa, FOX Sports analysts and former soccer stars Zlatan Ibrahimović, Thierry Henry and Alexi Lalas name their top players to watch this World Cup.

Zlatan Ibrahimović's Pick:

The young sensation from FC Barcelona is set to compete in his first World Cup, and he's already made his mark as one of the most talented strikers in the world.

For Ibrahimović, Yamal's talent and skill will always be worth the ticket prices when he's on the field.

"I'll give you Lamine Yamal. That's a special player," Ibrahimović said ahead of the World Cup opening match between Mexico and South Africa. "That is a player you pay for those expensive tickets, you come to the stadium and you enjoy. From TV, they look special, they look good. But from close up, they look even more special. So I hope he's going to have a good tournament."

In his first appearance for the Spain national team, Yamal led the squad to a UEFA Euro championship and contributed four assists, one goal and was named the Young Player of the Tournament. Since, Yamal has cemented himself as a special player with his playing style.

"He already won the European Championship. Eighteen years old, an amazing player," Ibrahimović said. "And there is something special every time he touches the ball. Everything under control, challenges the opponents. All my hopes are on him."

Thierry Henry's Pick:

Largely considered one of the best wingers in the sport, France's Michael Olise is suiting up for his first World Cup with the French.

Henry believes Olise's versatility on the field will play an important role for France.

"Simple. We can talk about it, what he did for Bayern Munich, winning the double, player of the season, assists, goals. That would be the first time we'll see him on the world stage," Henry said of Olise. "But for me, what it does is separate him from the other players that you can name here. It's what he does also off the ball. He's a dream for a coach."

Olise's talent, alongside forwards Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, will compliment the French attack well. Since representing France, Olise has accumulated seven goals and two assists in 17 appearances.

"He doesn't play the game, he thinks the game," Henry said of Olise. "What he does off the ball, pressure, recovering, you can play him in a lot of positions, and you know you don't have to adapt and change your team for him in order to hide when they have to press or do the difficult job. He will do it always. That separates him from the others."

Alexi Lalas's Pick:

Despite making his World Cup debut, Haaland is already one of Norway's top goal-scorers. Lalas identified him as his top player to watch.

"[He is] 6-foot-5, [has] 55 goals in 50 appearances, just absolutely eats up ground," Lalas said of Haaland. "[He's] ruthless as a finisher in the box, in the air, with his feet. Keep in mind, [it's his] first World Cup. Now a lot of times when we're talking about Haaland, it's in the context of the incredible player he is for his club, right?"

Haaland's numbers attest to the player he is up-top, but Lalas also notes that his surrounding lineup will be key to watching how Norway will perform in the tournament. If Haaland is in great form throughout the tournament, his name could quickly appear among the world's best players.

"He is obviously an incredible player for Norway, but is the supporting cast good?" Lalas asked. "Judging him is going to be, at times, difficult, but I'm telling you right now, if this man has a big World Cup, boom right to the top."

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX and FS1 with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports apps.