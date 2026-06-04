FIFA Men's World Cup
Japan Switches Monterrey World Cup Training Site Due To Field Conditions
FIFA Men's World Cup

Japan Switches Monterrey World Cup Training Site Due To Field Conditions

Published Jun. 4, 2026 5:46 p.m. ET

Japan's national team has changed practice venues in Monterrey ahead of the World Cup after players encountered an uneven pitch marred by patches of dirt at their original training ground.

The Japanese delegation said it has switched from the facility for Liga MX club UANL Tigres — site of Wednesday's practice — to El Barrial, the training ground of Rayados de Monterrey, Tigres' biggest rivals.

The delegation didn't specify why it moved. Training is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

Japan held their first training session at Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (UANL) in Monterrey, Mexico, on June 3, 2026, ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP via Getty Images)

The venue mishap has gone viral on Mexican social media, sparking heavy criticism of UANL Tigres.

Japan opens its World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, on June 14 and then faces Tunisia in Monterrey on June 20 before returning to Texas to play Sweden on June 25.

The Samurai Blue’s official training camp for the World Cup will be in Nashville, Tennessee, where they will arrive on June 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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