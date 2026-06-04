Japan Switches Monterrey World Cup Training Site Due To Field Conditions
Japan's national team has changed practice venues in Monterrey ahead of the World Cup after players encountered an uneven pitch marred by patches of dirt at their original training ground.
The Japanese delegation said it has switched from the facility for Liga MX club UANL Tigres — site of Wednesday's practice — to El Barrial, the training ground of Rayados de Monterrey, Tigres' biggest rivals.
The delegation didn't specify why it moved. Training is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
Japan held their first training session at Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon (UANL) in Monterrey, Mexico, on June 3, 2026, ahead of the FIFA 2026 World Cup football tournament. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP via Getty Images)
The venue mishap has gone viral on Mexican social media, sparking heavy criticism of UANL Tigres.
Japan opens its World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Arlington, Texas, on June 14 and then faces Tunisia in Monterrey on June 20 before returning to Texas to play Sweden on June 25.
The Samurai Blue’s official training camp for the World Cup will be in Nashville, Tennessee, where they will arrive on June 8.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Matchups and How To Watch
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over France
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup
-
2026 World Cup Round of 16 Odds: Which Teams Will Make It?
2026 World Cup Schedule: All Games, Dates, Matchups and How To Watch
4 Takeaways From Mexico's World Cup Roster Selection
-
2026 World Cup Quarterfinal Odds: Which Squads Will Make Final 8?
2026 World Cup Odds: Who Will Score the Most Goals For Their Countries?
2026 World Cup Power Rankings: Every Team Ranked From 48 to 1
-
2026 World Cup Odds: Spain Narrowly Favored Over France
2026 World Cup Odds: Which Player Will Lead the Tournament in Assists?
4 Players Who Could Steal The Show At The 2026 World Cup