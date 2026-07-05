'One Of The Great England Wins': Peter Crouch Celebrates With The Three Lions

Sixteen years after his final match with the England men's national team, Peter Crouch led the England fans into battle against Mexico at Mexico City Stadium, and he was celebrating with the Three Lions' stars after a famous win.

During the rainy moments ahead of Sunday's match, Crouch hyped up the England fans by leading them in singing Oasis' "Don't Look Back In Anger" from FOX Sports' "World Cup Now" set.

England was on the wrong side of a couple of VAR decisions in the second half. The first resulted in a red card for defender Jarell Quansah, and the second gave Mexico a penalty kick after it was determined that England captain Harry Kane fouled El Tri midfielder Brian Gutierrez, which led to a goal.

But England shouldn't look back at Sunday's match in anger. It held off Mexico to win 3-2, even with El Tri dominating possession for much of the second half with a man advantage.

The victory led to another Oasis sing-along for England fans. As is tradition, England players and the fans of the Three Lions sang "Wonderwall" after the win.

Crouch also had a good moment following the win. He embraced several players in the England squad, including Jude Bellingham, who scored twice in the victory. He also shared a tight hug with Kane as the two yelled in celebration.

Once Crouch was able to gather his thoughts, he was ready to crown Sunday's victory among England's greatest ever.

"It was intense," Crouch said on "World Cup Now." "I think that was one of the great England wins there. Mexico came out with everything they had — with pace and precision. It was so difficult to hold them off.

"When you've got a man down in this kind of atmosphere, and you work as hard as you do as the boys did today, putting their bodies on the line and made blocks. [England goalkeeper Jordan] Pickford made saves when he had to. We were also a threat [to score], even with 10 men.

"There were so many heroes today, and I genuinely think that will go down as one of the great England wins."

England will now take on Norway in the quarterfinals at Miami Stadium on Saturday (5 p.m. ET on FOX and streaming on FOX One) as it seeks to win its first World Cup since 1966.