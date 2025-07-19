FIFA Men's World Cup 'The perfect finish': Reliving 2022 World Cup Final One Year Ahead Of 2026 Final Updated Jul. 19, 2025 2:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"This was the Hollywood ending, it was the perfect finish, it was the beautiful dream coming true. These scenes will live forever, as Lionel Messi and Argentina have won the World Cup."

Will the 2026 World Cup final live up to what we saw in 2022? One year from Saturday, we will witness the grand finale of the world's biggest sports event. Ahead of June 19, 2026, we relive that epic clash in Qatar through the words of FOX Sports’ John Strong and Stu Holden.

Argentina vs. France: MINI-MOVIE of 2022 FIFA World Cup final | FOX Soccer

Messi Gets Argentina On Scoreboard (22nd minute)

"How many billions of eyeballs are watching these two men 12 yards apart? Messi scores! … The focus, the concentration, the pressure. How about that?!"

When Angel Di Maria was pulled by Ousmane Dembele, there was no question who'd be taking the penalty. Lionel Messi coolly took the shot as he ran up to the spot, stutter-stepped for a split second to look at keeper Hugo Lloris, and then drove into the top corner. An early lead for Argentina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Argentina's Lionel Messi scores goal vs. France in 23' | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Di María Doubles Argentina's Lead (35')

"Julian Alvarez on the run … Di Maria's on the far side … Here it comes! Di Mariaaaaaa! … Argentina master class and they are rolling!"

Ángel Di María could barely believe it himself when he gave Argentina a two-goal lead in the 2022 World Cup. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

A beautiful buildup orchestrated by Lionel Messi and Argentina was in full control He found Alexis Mac Allister who then squared it to Angel Di Maria. With Hugo Lloris crashing down on him, Di Maria slotted it into the corner for a two-goal lead. A stunning scoreline and a dream start.

Finally! Mbappé Gets France Going (80')

"First penalty attempt of the tournament for France, this is their chance … And Mbappé scores! Martinez got a hand on it! Game on in Lusail!"

Kylian Mbappé had France beiliving again after getting one back vs. Argentina. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Hope for France in the waning moments of the second half! Randal Kolo Muani earns a penalty when he gets tangled up with Nicolas Otamendi for a clear penalty. Kylian Mbappe, who'd been relatively quiet throughout the game, pulls it back for France to cut the lead down to one.

What's Happening?! Two minutes, two goals for France (81')

"Trying to find Mbappe now, he'll steer back inside, Mbappeeeee! … The French had been down and out and they have risen back!"

Kylian Mbappé scored two goals in as many minutes during the second-half of the World Cup. (Photo by Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)



An incredible turn of events! Merely a minute after getting on the scoreboard, Kylian Mbappé hits an unbelievable off-balance strike into the net for the equalizer. Even with Argentina keeper Emiliano Martínez getting a hand on it, it's France with all the momentum.

Messi Responds In Extra-Time (108')

"Messi! Did it cross the line?! Did it cross the line?! Yes it did! Argentina gets the lead! … Messi the magician, once again, when Argentina needs him the most, he delivers!"

With the game going into extra-time, it's Lionel Messi again as Argentina gets the lead again. It's a chaotic finish in front of the net with Messi hovering in front of Hugo Lloris. Even with Dayot Upamecano clearing it out, the ball does enough to cross the line for it to count.

Mbappé Gets A Hat Trick (116')

"That was blocked, was it a hand?! It was! Penalty for France! …This would be Mbappé's hat trick, the second man in history to score three goals in a World Cup final … Yes!"

France's Kylian Mbappe scores goal vs. Argentina in 116' | 2022 FIFA World Cup

A masterful move for Kylian Mbappe as his shot clips Gonzalo Montiel on the arm inside the box for another penalty attempt. Mbappe makes Emiliano Martinez go the opposite way and once again its level with a penalty-shootout looming.

A Save For the Ages! (120' + 3)

The most iconic save in World Cup history, with Emiliano Martinez ensuring Argentina didn't lose to France in the final seconds. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Most clutch save ever?! Emiliano Martinez kept Argentina from the mother of all heartbreaks when he finds himself one-on-one with Randal Kolo Muani. He needs every part of his outstretched frame to keep that ball out of the net and France winning it in the final moments.

A Penalty Shootout To Decide It All

It felt inevitable that these two titans would have to settle this in a penalty shootout. With the eyes of the world on them, both Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi took the first penalties for their sides, successfully converting them. Messi's shot – his most important kick of his life -- in particular felt like a moment frozen in time as it rolled into the net. After misses by France duo Kingsley Coman and Aurélien Tchouaméni, it set up the chance of a lifetime for an unheralded midfielder to clinch glory.

Argentina, Champions of the World!

"And a hush over 88,966 fans at Lusail Stadium … Gonzalo Montiel can win the World Cup in Argentina with this kick … Yes!"

Winners! An unlikely hero gives Argentina the World Cup trophy. Gonzalo Montiel etches his name in the history books. It sends Messi to his knees in euphoric relief, and the rest of Argentina into just plain euphoria. For the third time in its illustrious history, Messi and Argentina are campéones.

Lionel Messi hoists trophy after Argentina wins the 2022 FIFA World Cup | FOX Soccer

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share