How to Watch Paraguay vs. France: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Paraguay and France meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET from Philadelphia Stadium.

Paraguay are appearing at their ninth World Cup and arrive in the Round of 16 on the back of one of the tournament's biggest upsets, defeating four-time champions Germany in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill was the hero, making six saves in that match to help La Albirroja advance.

France, two-time World Cup champions, have been dominant in this tournament, winning all four of their matches and scoring 10 goals while conceding just two. Kylian Mbappé is in second among all scorers with six goals across the tournament (behind Messi), while Ousmane Dembélé has added four goals and France average 3.2 goals per match through the group stage and Round of 32.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Paraguay vs. France

Paraguay vs. France Preview

Kylian Mbappé against Paraguay's deep, physical back line is something to keep an eye here.

France have been ruthless through this tournament, and Mbappé is at the center of it. He has 6 goals and 13 shots on target, while France are averaging 3.3 goals per match. France do not need long spells to break you down. They flood the final third, create chances in volume and Mbappé has been finishing those openings with almost no hesitation.

Paraguay have shown they can make life miserable for a favorite. They just dragged Germany through 120 minutes and a shootout, and Orlando Gill has already made 19 saves in this tournament. Paraguay also average 59.5 clearances per match, which tells you exactly how this game is likely to look if they are surviving wave after wave. If that line can keep Mbappé receiving with defenders on his back instead of facing goal, the whole match stays tense.

Watch the first few times Mbappé gets isolated near the box. That is where France's control can turn into real danger fast.

Player to Watch

With Paraguay sitting deep in a well-disciplined and compact formation, it will require elite playmaking to cut through it. Olise has five assists and he has been instrumental to the success of Mbappé and Dembélé at this tournament. The Bayern Munich star should once again be pulling the strings for France in this tournament.

France, Argentina, Spain battle, Mexico arrives 👀FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings into Round of 16 Bob Bradley and Kaylyn Kyle break down their latest FIFA World Cup Now's Power Rankings going into the Round of 16, along with the Round of 32's best goals. Agree with their rankings?

Paraguay vs. France Odds

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