How to Watch Paraguay vs. France: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time
Paraguay and France meet in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match on Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET from Philadelphia Stadium.
Paraguay are appearing at their ninth World Cup and arrive in the Round of 16 on the back of one of the tournament's biggest upsets, defeating four-time champions Germany in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. Goalkeeper Orlando Gill was the hero, making six saves in that match to help La Albirroja advance.
France, two-time World Cup champions, have been dominant in this tournament, winning all four of their matches and scoring 10 goals while conceding just two. Kylian Mbappé is in second among all scorers with six goals across the tournament (behind Messi), while Ousmane Dembélé has added four goals and France average 3.2 goals per match through the group stage and Round of 32.
Below are the details on how to watch.
How to Watch Paraguay vs. France
- When: Saturday, July 4, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Philadelphia Stadium, Philadelphia, PA
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
Paraguay vs. France Preview
Kylian Mbappé against Paraguay's deep, physical back line is something to keep an eye here.
France have been ruthless through this tournament, and Mbappé is at the center of it. He has 6 goals and 13 shots on target, while France are averaging 3.3 goals per match. France do not need long spells to break you down. They flood the final third, create chances in volume and Mbappé has been finishing those openings with almost no hesitation.
Paraguay have shown they can make life miserable for a favorite. They just dragged Germany through 120 minutes and a shootout, and Orlando Gill has already made 19 saves in this tournament. Paraguay also average 59.5 clearances per match, which tells you exactly how this game is likely to look if they are surviving wave after wave. If that line can keep Mbappé receiving with defenders on his back instead of facing goal, the whole match stays tense.
Watch the first few times Mbappé gets isolated near the box. That is where France's control can turn into real danger fast.
Player to Watch
With Paraguay sitting deep in a well-disciplined and compact formation, it will require elite playmaking to cut through it. Olise has five assists and he has been instrumental to the success of Mbappé and Dembélé at this tournament. The Bayern Munich star should once again be pulling the strings for France in this tournament.
France, Argentina, Spain battle, Mexico arrives 👀FIFA World Cup Now Power Rankings into Round of 16
Paraguay vs. France Odds
Learn more about Paraguay vs. France and check the full FIFA World Cup schedule on FOX Sports!
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.
-
2026 World Cup Odds: USA-Belgium Round Of 16 Match Lands As Pick 'Em
Can The USA Appeal Folarin Balogun's World Cup Red Card?
2026 World Cup Bracket: A Full Look At The Round Of 16 Matchups
-
USA vs. Belgium Confirmed For The Round Of 16: Here's What To Know
Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo Keep Round of 32 Action Going At The World Cup
Siesta Is Over: 4 Takeaways As Spain Awakens In Convincing Win Over Austria
-
Folarin Balogun Joins Exclusive Club With World Cup Goal — And Red Card
Folarin Balogun Receives Red Card In Second Half Against Bosnia And Herzegovina
How 'Country Roads' Became The Soundtrack Of Team USA's World Cup Run
-
2026 World Cup Odds: USA-Belgium Round Of 16 Match Lands As Pick 'Em
Can The USA Appeal Folarin Balogun's World Cup Red Card?
2026 World Cup Bracket: A Full Look At The Round Of 16 Matchups
-
USA vs. Belgium Confirmed For The Round Of 16: Here's What To Know
Lamine Yamal, Cristiano Ronaldo Keep Round of 32 Action Going At The World Cup
Siesta Is Over: 4 Takeaways As Spain Awakens In Convincing Win Over Austria
-
Folarin Balogun Joins Exclusive Club With World Cup Goal — And Red Card
Folarin Balogun Receives Red Card In Second Half Against Bosnia And Herzegovina
How 'Country Roads' Became The Soundtrack Of Team USA's World Cup Run