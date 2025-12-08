Norway World Cup 2026 Schedule: Locations, Dates, Times
Erling Haaland and Norway now know their path to glory in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final after learning their group stage opponents, which stadiums they will play at, and the times for the games.
When is the World Cup? How to Watch?
The World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app are your complete home for World Cup content, including live matches, complete highlights, commentary and analysis, and full-match replays.
What is Norway's Group and Who are the Opponents?
Norway will be in Group I. Its opponents will be:
- Senegal
- France
- FIFA playoff intercontinental winner 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq) — to be decided in March 2026
Group I: France, Senegal, FIFA Playoff 2 and Norway | 2026 FIFA World Cup Draw
What is Norway's World Cup Schedule?
Norway discovered its three group-stage opponents at the World Cup draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 5. The team's three group stage games will be as follows:
- June 16: Norway vs. FIFA Playoff 2 (Bolivia, Suriname, Iraq) — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA (6 p.m. ET)
- June 22: Norway vs. Senegal — MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ (8 p.m. ET)
- June 26: Norway vs. France — Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA (3 p.m. ET)
