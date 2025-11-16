Norway Qualifies for 2026 World Cup and Sends Italy To Dreaded Playoff

Erling Haaland scored twice as Norway confirmed qualification with a 4-1 win against four-time world champion Italy, which was consigned to the playoffs.

Having missed out on the 2018 and 2022 editions of the World Cup, Italy’s place is in doubt again.

Only victory by nine goals or more would have been enough to see the Italians overtake Norway at the top of Group I.

That was never likely against a Norway team that had a perfect record in qualifying going into Sunday’s game in Milan and ended its campaign in style.

Despite going behind to Francesco Pio Esposito’s early goal, four goals in the second half — Haaland scored in the 78th and 79th — turned the game around for Norway.

Now Italy faces the 16-team UEFA playoffs, which will determine the last four European nations to advance to the World Cup.

