No One Can Stop Erling Haaland, Except For (Maybe) England's Ezri Konsa

Can England stop Erling Haaland?

"Has anyone ever stopped Erling Haaland?" England midfielder Morgan Rogers asked in response to a question about containing Haaland on Friday.

"I’m not sure they have, but we’re going to try. You’re going to have to try."

England will play Norway in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday at Miami Stadium, and all eyes will be on Haaland, The Striking Viking, who has scored seven goals in five matches for Norway this tournament.

Stopping Haaland will be a group effort, and even then it might not matter. But England might have a secret weapon: center back Ezri Konsa, who has battled with Haaland for years in the Premier League and, on most occasions, won.

(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In five matches against Haaland in the Premier League, Konsa, who plays for Aston Villa, has allowed the Manchester City striker to score just one goal in 406 minutes. The last time Haaland scored against Konsa was in 2022, when Aston Villa were managed by Steven Gerrard.

It's not just bragging rights for Konsa, either. By holding Haaland scoreless, Aston Villa have won the last three matches that Konsa has been in the lineup against Haaland. Konsa has kept a clean sheet on two of those occasions.

The defensive data highlights a clear trend when these two players face each other on the pitch. Konsa has kept two clean sheets and won each of the last three games against Haaland.

England will be shorthanded with Jarell Quansah serving a two-match suspension for his red card against Mexico in the round of 16, but having Konsa available should inspire some confidence in a Three Lions side under immense pressure to get a result.