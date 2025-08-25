Brazil Neymar Once Again Left Off Brazil's Squad Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers Updated Aug. 25, 2025 10:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Neymar's chances of appearing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are looking slimmer by the moment.

Once a stalwart for Brazil's squad, the 33-year-old was left off manager Carlo Ancelotti's 23-man roster for the Seleção's final two World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Bolivia next week.

It now extends Neymar's absence from international duty to nearly two years.

Ancelotti cited a leg muscle injury sustained last week as the reason for Neymar's latest omission. Brazil have already secured their place at the 2026 World Cup.

The former Barcelona and PSG superstar, who now plays at boyhood club Santos in Brazil, last donned the iconic yellow jersey in October 2023. Numerous knee injuries have seen plagued his comeback attempts.

"Neymar sustained a minor injury last week. This will be the final two matches of the qualifiers and it will be very demanding, so we need players in their prime conditions so we can perform at the highest level," Ancelotti said Monday.

The Italian coach, who has previously expressed his commitment to getting Neymar match-ready for the 2026 World Cup, opted for caution over the 33-year-old's fitness.

"We don't need to evaluate Neymar, we all know who he is and what he is capable of. We need him in peak condition so he can help the national team the way we all know he can," the former Real Madrid and AC Milan coach said.

Brazilian national team coach Carlo Ancelotti said Neymar's latest injury was the reason for not getting called up. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

The squad features a blend of established stars like Alisson, Marquinhos and Casemiro alongside emerging talents including Chelsea teenager Estevao and the comeback of West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta, as Brazil look to end their qualifying campaign on a high note.

Ancelotti's list:

GOALKEEPERS: Alisson (Liverpool), Bento (Al-Nassr), Hugo Souza (Corinthians).

DEFENDERS: Alexsandro Ribeiro (Lille), Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Caio Henrique (Monaco), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Fabricio Bruno (Cruzeiro), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Marquinhos (PSG), Vanderson (Monaco), Wesley (Roma).

MIDFIELDERS: Andrey Santos (Chelsea), Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Joelinton (Newcastle), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).

FORWARDS: Estevao (Chelsea), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro), Luiz Henrique (Zenit), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Tottenham).

