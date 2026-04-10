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Neymar to MLS? FC Cincinnati Reportedly In Preliminary Talks With Brazilian Star
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Neymar to MLS? FC Cincinnati Reportedly In Preliminary Talks With Brazilian Star

Updated Apr. 10, 2026 3:14 p.m. ET

FC Cincinnati have entered preliminary discussions with Neymar around a move to Major League Soccer, according to the Athletic. 

The club is weighing whether a move for the Brazilian star makes sense, and has gauged his potential interest in such a switch. Neymar is under contract until the end of the 2026 season after penning a one-year extension with Santos.

Another MLS pursuit?

Neymar was close to an MLS move in 2025, when he was engaged in serious discussions with the Chicago Fire after leaving Al Hilal. 

However, he opted to pen a deal with Santos, his boyhood club, which he helped save from relegation. He penned a one-year deal with the Brazilian club that rather cooled rumors of an MLS switch before the World Cup.

Talks back on?

However, it seems that there could be movement again. Although reported talks are preliminary, Cincinnati are reportedly considering what a move for the highest profile Brazilian footballer in the world would look like. 

The logistical questions for FC Cincinnati

There is a potential roadblock for Cincinnati in terms of their roster construction. 

Pat Noonan's side already has three Designated Spots filled, and all of them - Evander, Kevin Denkey, and Miles Robinson - are tied down on long-term contracts. 

Unless anything changes, Neymar would have to agree on a deal within MLS salary regulations. The Athletic reported that European clubs expressed interest in acquiring Denkey, whom Cincinnati signed in the winter of 2025, last offseason.

Putting the club on the map

Cincinnati have explored possible moves for European stars of late. Denkey was the top scorer in the Belgian League when they bought him for $16 million ahead of the 2025 season. 

The club was reportedly close to agreeing on a deal for Weston McKennie, and also engaged in talks with Josh Sargent.

Neymar, for his part, is hoping to be a part of the Brazil squad at the upcoming World Cup. He was not selected for the Selecao's friendlies this March.

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