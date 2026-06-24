Neymar Starts On Bench For Brazil's Group C Finale vs. Scotland

Neymar will start on the bench for Brazil's Group C finale against Scotland on Wednesday at Miami Stadium.

Neymar arrived with Brazil and is available to make his debut at this year's tournament after missing the first two matches. He was one of the final players to get off Brazil’s bus Wednesday afternoon, flashing a thumbs-up, giving a wave and slapping hands with a few well-wishers as he made his way inside the stadium and toward the team’s locker room.

"He is available. He trained very well this week," Ancelotti said Tuesday, without confirming that Neymar would take the field against Scotland. "He is fit and able, ready to play. We are very happy that he is back. He is a high-quality player."

Neymar has been dealing with a right calf injury, one that has sidelined him from all matches for more than a month. He went through a training session with Brazil on Sunday, prompting the belief that he could finally be set to play.

Neymar is Brazil’s career scoring leader with 79 goals in 129 international appearances. The 34-year-old forward appeared in each of the past three World Cups for Brazil, scoring eight goals.

His role — and whether he deserves to be on this team at all — has been a major talking point among Brazil's passionate fans for some time. Neymar has struggled since returning from tearing the ACL in his left knee in October 2023 in a World Cup qualifier, and has four goals in eight matches for his Brazilian club Santos this season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.