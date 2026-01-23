USA Goalkeeper Ethan Horvath Nears Deal To Join New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are nearing an agreement to sign USA international goalkeeper Ethan Horvath from Cardiff City, as the club continues a major roster overhaul ahead of the new MLS season. The move would address a key vacancy in goal following Carlos Coronel's departure and add experience to a squad entering a new era under head coach Michael Bradley.

High-impact signing

Horvath's potential arrival would continue an overhaul following the arrival of Bradley - a USMNT icon. Horvath has never played in MLS but he's made 234 appearances in stops across Europe - from Norway to England. The move would give the club a proven option between the posts after former starter Carlos Coronel left at the end of his contract during the winter.

The Athletic was first to report the news of New York's pursuit. A source confirmed to GOAL that talks are progressing on a potential loan or transfer deal.

Horvath’s European resume

Horvath, 30, spent the first half of the English season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, where he made 16 appearances in the Championship before returning to Cardiff City in January. Across spells with Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday, Luton Town and Nottingham Forest, the goalkeeper has logged 97 appearances in English football.

Before moving to England, Horvath built a strong reputation in Europe with Club Brugge, where he made 64 appearances and gained valuable experience in domestic and continental competitions.

USA experience added

At international level, Horvath has earned 10 caps with the U.S. men’s national team since making his senior debut in 2016, adding another layer of experience to a Red Bulls squad in transition. It was his heroics in stopping multiple spot kicks in Denver, Colo., that saw the Americans lift their first Nations League title over Mexico in 2021.

Red Bulls roster overhaul

The club has already brought in winger Cade Cowell, center back Robert Voloder, and right back Justin Che, while several long-time contributors have moved on. Daniel Edelman, Peter Stroud, Sean Nealis, and Coronel are among the departures, as New York reshape their roster ahead of the new campaign.