FIFA Men's World Cup
Netherlands vs Lithuania: How to Watch, WCQ Qualifying Preview
Published Nov. 17, 2025 8:41 a.m. ET
Netherlands and Lithuania face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Netherlands vs Lithuania and odds.
How to Watch Netherlands vs Lithuania
- Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- TV: FUBO
- Live Boxscores: FOXSports.com
Tyler Adams Scores his 1st in EPL, Pulisic Nears Return, & dream World Cup Final matchups
Netherlands vs Lithuania Odds
Netherlands is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.
Team Form
Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:
Netherlands
- 11/14: at Poland (Draw, 1–1)
- 10/12: vs Finland (Win, 4–0)
- 10/9: at Malta (Win, 4–0)
- 9/7: at Lithuania (Win, 3–2)
- 9/4: vs Poland (Draw, 1–1)
Lithuania
- 11/13: vs Israel (Draw, 0–0)
- 10/12: vs Poland (Loss, 2–0)
- 10/9: at Finland (Loss, 2–1)
- 9/7: vs Netherlands (Loss, 3–2)
- 9/4: vs Malta (Draw, 1–1)
World Cup 2026
Get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, the draw, key storylines and players to watch.
