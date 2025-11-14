Netherlands vs Lithuania: How to Watch, WCQ Qualifying Preview

Netherlands and Lithuania face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Netherlands vs Lithuania and odds.

How to Watch Netherlands vs Lithuania

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FUBO

Live Boxscores: FOXSports.com

Netherlands vs Lithuania Odds

Netherlands is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Netherlands

11/14: at Poland (Draw, 1–1)

10/12: vs Finland (Win, 4–0)

10/9: at Malta (Win, 4–0)

9/7: at Lithuania (Win, 3–2)

9/4: vs Poland (Draw, 1–1)

Lithuania

11/13: vs Israel (Draw, 0–0)

10/12: vs Poland (Loss, 2–0)

10/9: at Finland (Loss, 2–1)

9/7: vs Netherlands (Loss, 3–2)

9/4: vs Malta (Draw, 1–1)

World Cup 2026

Get ready for the FIFA World Cup 2026 with the latest on qualifying, the draw, key storylines and players to watch.