United States Naomi Girma's return headlines USWNT roster for friendlies vs. China, Jamaica Updated May. 20, 2025 11:05 a.m. ET

Here’s some news that United States women’s national team fans will be happy to see: Naomi Girma is back in training camp.

USWNT coach Emma Hayes announced a 24-player roster for two upcoming matches — vs. China on May 31 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota and vs. Jamaica on June 3 at Energizer Park in St. Louis — and Girma is on it.

The star center back has not been part of any USWNT squads in 2025 due to injuries, but is back to fitness after helping Chelsea win the Women’s Super League title and FA Cup over the weekend. Other players making their return after a layoff include forward Lynn Biyendolo, who missed the April matches, and Olivia Moultrie, who has not played for the USWNT since the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Hayes has also called in three uncapped players, including first-time senior team call-ups for Orlando Pride left-footed defender Kerry Abello and Kansas City Current captain and midfielder Lo’eau LaBonta. According to U.S. Soccer, the 32-year-old LaBonta would become the oldest player to debut for the USWNT in program history.

Seattle Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey is also uncapped, but has been to previous camps under Hayes. She makes up a group of three goalkeepers, which includes Utah Royals’ Mandy McGlynn and Manchester United’s Phallon Tullis-Joyce, who recently claimed a share of the 2024/25 WSL Golden Glove with a league-high 13 clean sheets. Jane Campbell, who has not played in the last two Houston Dash matches, was not called into this camp.

"Everyone always earns their call-ups but there are some much-deserved call-ups in this camp for players who have shown consistency in league play," Hayes said in a statement. "We have two different types of opponents ahead of us, so we’ll have to be creative in breaking down those teams in different ways. Now that everyone has settled into a rhythm with their clubs, or is coming right off their European seasons, our players are at a good level. As has been one of our focuses this year, this camp and the following camp are going to be two amazing opportunities to develop squad depth."

Other roster notes include the fact that four of the seven forwards on the roster — Michelle Cooper and Ally Sentnor as well as Alyssa and Gisele Thompson — are 22 years old or younger. And Gisele Thompson, who had previously been called up at outside back, will feature on the forward line this camp.

U.S. Women’s National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 3), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 1)

DEFENDERS (8): Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride; 0/0), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 159/25), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 66/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 44/2), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 5/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 2/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 3/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 107/2)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 33/1), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 165/37), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 2/0), Lo’eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 5/2), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 6/1)

FORWARDS (7): Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign FC; 78/22), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 4/1), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 23/10), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 4/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 7/2), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 17/1), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 3/0)

Laken Litman covers college football, college basketball and soccer for FOX Sports. She previously wrote for Sports Illustrated, USA Today and The Indianapolis Star. She is the author of "Strong Like a Woman," published in spring 2022 to mark the 50th anniversary of Title IX. Follow her at @LakenLitman .

