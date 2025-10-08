FIFA Men's World Cup Mohamed Salah Helps Egypt Qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup With Win Over Djibouti Updated Oct. 8, 2025 3:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Mohamed Salah is going back to the World Cup with Egypt next summer.

The Liverpool superstar scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Djibouti on Wednesday to ensure Egypt will top its African qualifying group with one round to spare.

Salah and Egypt went to the 2018 World Cup, but he was affected by a shoulder injury sustained in the Champions League final weeks earlier, when Liverpool lost to Real Madrid.

At that edition, Egypt lost all three of its group games – against host Russia, Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Egypt will be among nine African teams that directly qualify in the World Cup tournament draw on Dec. 5 in Washington D.C.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

