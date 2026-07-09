Michael Olise Avoids Yellow Card vs. Morocco, Will Be Available For World Cup Semifinals

Michael Olise avoided the worst-case scenario in France's 2-0 win over Morocco in the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals on Thursday at Boston Stadium.

Olise, who received a yellow card in France's 1-0 win over Paraguay in the round of 16, went the full 90 minutes against Morocco without picking up another yellow card. As a result, Olise will be available for France's semifinal match on Tuesday at Dallas stadium against the winner of Spain vs. Belgium.

Olise was in danger of missing the semifinal due to yellow card accumulation. However, since yellow cards reset after the quarterfinals, Olise will enter the next stage with a clean record.

Olise has starred for France at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with five assists in six appearances. He is the first player with five assists in a World Cup since Germany’s Thomas Hässler in 1994. With one more assist, he will tie Pelé's all-time record for most assists in a single edition of the World Cup.