FIFA Men's World Cup
Who Will Mexico Play At the World Cup Round of 32?
FIFA Men's World Cup

Who Will Mexico Play At the World Cup Round of 32?

Updated Jun. 27, 2026 7:01 p.m. ET

World Cup co-host Mexico knows who will be its Round of 32 opponent.

Mexico won Group A with nine points as it emerged victorious in all three of its group stage games at the tournament. That included a tournament opener 2-0 win over South Africa in Mexico City, followed by a 1-0 win over South Korea in Guadalajara. El Tri then wrapped up the group stage with a 3-0 win over Czechia in Mexico City. 

Here is everything you need to know about Mexico's round of 32 opponent:

Who Is Mexico's Round of 32 opponents?

Mexico will play Ecuador in the Round of 32. These two teams have played 25 times before, with Mexico having won 14 times compared to Ecuador's four. The two teams have drawn seven times.  This will be the second time the two teams have played at the World Cup, with Mexico beating Ecuador 2-1 in the group stage at the 2002 World Cup hosted by South Korea and Japan.

When is Mexico vs. Ecuador?

Mexico vs. Ecuador will be playing on June 30 in Mexico City (9 p.m. ET, FOX, FOX One). It will be the third time so far that Mexico plays here, having already beaten South Africa and Czechia. 

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