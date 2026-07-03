Mexico vs. England Prediction, Odds, Picks For World Cup Match
Mexico against England at one of the most historic stadiums in the world? How much better could it possibly get?
Mexico will face England in a 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 showdown on Sunday, July 5, 2026, at Mexico City Stadium on FOX.
Mexico has not lost a home game since an October 2018 friendly vs Chile and has not lost a competitive home game since a Sept. 2013 World Cup qualifier vs Honduras.
El Tri comes into this match off a dominating 2-0 win over Ecuador in the round of 32, ending Mexico's 40-year drought of not winning a knockout stage game.
With its win, Mexico has become just the third team to win its first four matches without conceding at a World Cup (1990 Italy, 1986 Brazil).
Meanwhile, England came from behind to beat DR Congo 2-1 in the round of 32. The win marked England's first-ever World Cup win after trailing at half, and its second World Cup win after conceding the first goal.
Harry Kane was the hero against Congo DR, scoring in the 75th and 86th minutes to give the Three Lions the win. Kane now has five goals so far this summer.
Let’s check out the odds for the massive Mexico vs. England matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 5.
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Harry Kane is +150 to score against Mexico (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images).
Mexico vs. England Odds
Moneyline
- Mexico: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
- England: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
- Draw: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Spread
- Mexico +0.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)
- England -0.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Over/Under Total Odds: 2.5
- Over: +138 (bet $10 to win $23.80 total)
- Under: -170 (bet $10 to win $15.88 total)
Mexico vs. England Prediction, Pick
From FOX Sports Research:
- Mexico is one of two teams (Spain) that has yet to allow a goal so far this tournament as it has outscored its opponents 8-0 through four games. Meanwhile, after its dominating opening match against Croatia, England has looked very sluggish. The Three Lions had to settle for a 0-0 draw against Ghana, and then struggled in the first half against Panama. Those struggles continued as England trailed DR Congo late in the second half before Harry Kane put the nation on his shoulders. With the best home field advantage in sports, combined with the heat, altitude and momentum, take Mexico to advance in an upset.
How to Watch Mexico vs. England
- When: Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City, Mexico
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports, FOX Sports App
Let's take a look at some other bets for the match.
Anytime Goalscorer Props
- Harry Kane: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
- Ollie Watkins: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
- Ivan Toney: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
- Raúl Jiménez: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)
- Armando González: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)
- Guillermo Martínez: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)
To Advance
- Mexico: +112 (bet $10 to win $21.20 total)
- England: -136 (bet $10 to win $17.35 total)
Both Teams to Score
- Yes: -102 (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
- No: -124 (bet $10 to win $18.06 total)
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