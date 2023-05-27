Lionel Messi
Messi breaks Ronaldo record as PSG clinches 11th league title
Paris Saint-Germain clinched a record 11th French league title after drawing 1-1 at Strasbourg on Saturday to move four points of second-place Lens with one game left.

World Cup winner Lionel Messi put PSG ahead from Kylian Mbappe's pass in the 59th minute. Former PSG striker Kevin Gameiro equalized for Strasbourg in the 79th.

It was Messi's 496th career league goal in Europe, breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's scoring record for Europe's top five leagues. On the season, Messi has 16 goals and 16 assists in league play.

Messi also tied Dani Alves' record for most trophies for club and country with his 43rd trophy.

Defending champion PSG overtook former French powerhouse Saint-Étienne, which won its 10th title in 1981 but was relegated to the second division last season.

PSG has won nine of its 11 titles since Qatari backers QSI took charge 12 years ago, with the first of those in 2013. PSG's other titles were in 1986 and '94.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

