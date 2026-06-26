Sources: Mauricio Pochettino Offered USA Extension Through 2030 World Cup

U.S. men's national team manager Mauricio Pochettino has been offered a contract extension through the 2030 World Cup, sources confirmed to our Doug McIntyre.

Any decision on whether Pochettino will remain beyond the 2026 edition of the World Cup will not be decided until after the conclusion of the tournament.

Pochettino was hired by U.S. Soccer in Sept. 2024 following stints at multiple major European clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea. He led Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final, where they lost to fellow English Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Pochettino, a native of Argentina, has led the USA to first place in Group D at this summer's 48-team World Cup, only the third time the team has won its group at the tournament.

Pochettino has been linked with a return to Europe whenever he finishes with the U.S. In May, he was linked to the AC Milan job, but the Italian giants have since hired former Manchester United manager Rúben Amorim.

A U.S. Soccer spokesperson wouldn't confirm nor deny the extension offer, which was first reported by The Athletic.