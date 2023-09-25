FIFA Men's World Cup
Marcus Rashford unhurt after car crash following Burnley game
FIFA Men's World Cup

Marcus Rashford unhurt after car crash following Burnley game

Published Sep. 25, 2023 11:10 a.m. ET

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford escaped unhurt from a car crash in his Rolls Royce after leaving the club's training ground on Saturday evening.

Britain's PA news agency reported that the crash happened after United had returned to the club's Carrington training ground following a 1-0 win at Burnley in the Premier League.

The players returned to the training ground by team bus to collect their own cars before setting off home.

Pictures and footage posted online in the aftermath of the incident showed Rashford's white Rolls Royce having been damaged in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rashford wrote on Instagram on Sunday afternoon: "I'm alright guys thanks for the messages."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
English Premier League
Manchester Utd
Marcus Rashford
share
Get more from FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Playoff Watch: Ranking the lineups of every contender

MLB Playoff Watch: Ranking the lineups of every contender

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes