Man United midfielder Casemiro will miss next Premier League match with injury
Updated Oct. 19, 2023 4:51 p.m. ET

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Sheffield United because of injury, the club said Thursday.

The Brazil international has remained in his home country to recover from what has been described as a "small issue" while playing for his national team in World Cup qualifying against Venezuela and Uruguay.

United said the decision to stay in Brazil was based on the club's advice "to recover as swiftly as possible."

Casemiro has endured a difficult start to the season and was sent off after conceding a penalty in United's 3-2 Champions League loss against Galatasaray at the start of the month. He was then substituted at halftime of the following match — a 2-1 win over Brentford — after his error led to a goal for Mathias Jensen.

United said Casemiro, who is suspended for Tuesday's Champions League game against Copenhagen, is expected to be back at the club's training center early next week.

Sergio Reguilon, who has missed the last four games because of injury, has returned to training.

Sofian Amrobat was also in training on Thursday after missing Morocco's recent games against Liberia and Ivory Coast.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

