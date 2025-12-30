Liverpool Parts Ways With Set-Piece Coach Aaron Briggs After Poor Start

Premier League defending champion Liverpool parted ways with its set-piece coach Aaron Briggs on Tuesday.

Liverpool said in a brief statement on its website that Briggs "departed his role" after joining as a member of coach Arne Slot's backroom staff in July last year.

"He leaves with the appreciation and best wishes of everyone at the club," Liverpool added.

Liverpool's precarious start to its title defense has seen six defeats and 26 goals conceded in 18 games – compared to just four league defeats all last season.

During Saturday's nervy 2-1 home win against rock-bottom Wolverhampton, the visitors scored from a corner, and after the match, Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk highlighted Liverpool's ongoing problems from set pieces.

Liverpool will next play Leeds at Anfield on Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

