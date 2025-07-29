Barcelona Mamba Mentality: Barcelona Stars Help Unveil Kobe Bryant-Inspired Kits Published Jul. 29, 2025 2:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Barcelona, prepare to embrace Mamba Mentality.

The reigning Spanish LaLiga champions (both men's and women's teams) have unveiled a new 2025-26 away kit that pays homage to NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his famed "Mamba Mentality" brand.

The gold jersey features purple and black accents, evoking the colors of the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant’s longtime team. In place of the traditional Nike swoosh, the shirt prominently displays Bryant’s "Sheath" logo in a glossy snakeskin texture. The club crest is also embossed, giving the kit a distinct textured feel.

The full kit includes black shorts with snakeskin trim and gold socks bearing both the Kobe logo and the word "Barça" on the calf.

Nike says the design reflects Bryant’s philosophy of relentless self-improvement and excellence. The launch campaign featured Barcelona stars like Gavi, Alexia Putellas, Lamine Yamal and Salma Paralluelo performing rondo drills — a nod to discipline, teamwork and mental focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share