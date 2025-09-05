FIFA Men's World Cup Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein: How to watch, odds, preview Published Sep. 7, 2025 5:54 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Macedonia hosts Liechtenstein in a World Cup Qualifier in Skopje, Macedonia. Here’s everything you need to know about Macedonia vs Liechtenstein.

How to watch Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein

Date: Sunday, September 7th, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Tose Proeski National Arena, Skopje, MKD

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Betting Odds

As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

Macedonia: -1400

Draw: +1000

Liechtenstein: +4000

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Macedonia

9/4: at Saudi Arabia — L 1–2

6/9: at Kazakhstan — W 1–0

6/6: vs Belgium — D 1–1

3/25: vs Wales — D 1–1

3/22: at Liechtenstein — W 3–0

ADVERTISEMENT

Liechtenstein

9/4: vs Belgium — L 0–6

6/9: vs Scotland — L 0–4

6/6: at Wales — L 0–3

3/25: vs Kazakhstan — L 0–2

3/22: vs North Macedonia — L 0–3

What did you think of this story?

share