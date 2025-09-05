FIFA Men's World Cup
Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein: How to watch, odds, preview
Published Sep. 7, 2025 5:54 a.m. ET
Macedonia hosts Liechtenstein in a World Cup Qualifier in Skopje, Macedonia. Here’s everything you need to know about Macedonia vs Liechtenstein.
How to watch Macedonia vs. Liechtenstein
- Date: Sunday, September 7th, 2025
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Location: Tose Proeski National Arena, Skopje, MKD
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App
Betting Odds
As of September 5th, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:
- Macedonia: -1400
- Draw: +1000
- Liechtenstein: +4000
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Macedonia
- 9/4: at Saudi Arabia — L 1–2
- 6/9: at Kazakhstan — W 1–0
- 6/6: vs Belgium — D 1–1
- 3/25: vs Wales — D 1–1
- 3/22: at Liechtenstein — W 3–0
Liechtenstein
- 9/4: vs Belgium — L 0–6
- 6/9: vs Scotland — L 0–4
- 6/6: at Wales — L 0–3
- 3/25: vs Kazakhstan — L 0–2
- 3/22: vs North Macedonia — L 0–3
