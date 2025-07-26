English Premier League Liverpool to Create Permanent Memorial Sculpture at Anfield to Honor Diogo Jota Published Jul. 26, 2025 1:41 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Liverpool will have a permanent memorial sculpture at its Anfield stadium to honor Diogo Jota, who died in a car crash earlier this month, the English club said Saturday.

The Premier League champion said that recyclable material from "thousands of physical tributes, including flowers, works of art, cards, banners and opposition jerseys" left by fans at a spontaneous tribute site for the Liverpool player will be used to make the sculpture.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva died when they crashed while driving in northwestern Spain on July 3.

Liverpool fans honored their passing by leaving flowers and other objects outside Anfield.

The club said that the floral arrangements left for Jota would be composted and used in flower beds at club properties, including its stadium.

Liverpool had already said that it is retiring Jota’s No. 20 jersey number.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

