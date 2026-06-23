FIFA Men's World Cup
Lionel Scaloni Delighted by Messi’s ‘Commitment’ in Argentina's Win Over Austria
FIFA Men's World Cup

Lionel Scaloni Delighted by Messi’s ‘Commitment’ in Argentina's Win Over Austria

Updated Jun. 23, 2026 10:05 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi's two goals helped Argentina defeat Austria in their Group J match, but Lionel Scaloni was also impressed by his captain's work without the ball. The Albiceleste coach praised Messi's commitment and influence, while warning that the path to defending the World Cup will remain difficult despite their strong start.

Argentina Battles Past Austria with Messi Leading The Way

Argentina secured an important Group J victory over Austria, with Messi scoring twice in a 2-0 win at Dallas Stadium. While his goals proved decisive, Scaloni highlighted another aspect of the veteran forward's performance that impressed him most.

The Argentina coach pointed to Messi's defensive work in the build-up to the opening goal, stressing that his willingness to fight for the team continues to set the standard. Ralf Rangnick's side attempted to disrupt the Albiceleste with an aggressive and physical approach, but Scaloni's men ultimately found a way through and maintained their momentum in the tournament.

Scaloni Praises Messi's Example

Speaking after the match, Scaloni emphasised the impact Messi has on the entire squad. The Argentina boss also addressed the growing optimism surrounding his side's title defence.

"When Leo gets going, everyone gets going, and that's a credit to the team," Scaloni explained, as quoted by

"The people get excited seeing the team, seeing how they compete and enjoy themselves. There are a lot of teams that can be world champions and they're going to compete. Some of the big teams are going to win, we're going to be in the fight, but it's going to be tough for everyone."

Argentina Showing Resilience as Expectations Rise

Although Argentina emerged victorious, Scaloni made clear that the performance was not flawless. He compared Austria's challenge to their previous meeting with Algeria and acknowledged there were still areas to improve.

"It was similar to the match against Algeria, against an opponent with high-caliber players who make things difficult and are in good physical condition. There are things to correct, but winning makes everything easier," Scaloni said. "I'm convinced that when the opponent tried to make things difficult for us, I'm not so sure if that superiority translated into shots on goal."

Facing the Final Challenge of The Group Stage

Although the Albiceleste have already secured their place in the round of 32, Messi and his team-mates will remain focused on facing Jordan in the final matchday of Group J at Dallas Stadium on Sunday. With this certainty, Scaloni has the opportunity to rotate his squad to give players like Giuliano Simeone, Nico Paz, and Valentin Barco a chance to start.

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Everything To Know About USA vs. Australia: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

Everything To Know About USA vs. Australia: Storylines, Projected Lineup, Predictions

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch England vs. Ghana Watch England vs. GhanaWatch Portugal vs. Uzbekistan Watch Portugal vs. UzbekistanWatch USA vs Türkiye Watch USA vs Türkiye
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes