Lionel Messi Owns Unfortunate World Cup Record Despite Avoiding World Cup Upset
Every time Lionel Messi has touched the pitch at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he has made history, and that was certainly true in Argentina's 3-2 comeback win against Egypt in the round of 16 on Tuesday, where he scored and assisted to become the tournament's all-time assists leader.
However, Messi also set another record on Tuesday, one that he is surely hoping will be eclipsed in his lifetime.
With Argentina trailing 1-0 after a 15th-minute goal from Egypt center back Yasser Ibrahim, Argentina fullback Nicolás Tagliafico drew a penalty that set the stage for Messi to be the hero once again.
Instead, Messi had his penalty attempt saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Ahmed Shobeir, keeping the match 1-0 in Egypt's favor. The miss made Messi the first player in World Cup history to miss two penalties in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup.
Messi now has one miss, three saves, and four conversions in his eight career penalty attempts, excluding penalty shootouts.
Thankfully for Messi, Argentina prevailed and scored three goals in the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time to complete a 3-2 comeback over Egypt and cement their quarterfinals spot. Messi and Argentina will now face the winner of Switzerland vs. Colombia on Saturday at Kansas City Stadium.
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