Inter Miami CF Lionel Messi Joins Elite MLS Company With His Latest Scoring Feat Updated Sep. 16, 2025 11:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What does Lionel Messi have in common with Josef Martinez, David Villa, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Denis Bouanga?

The Inter Miami superstar now joins that quartet of MLS greats with his latest accomplishment.

Messi had a goal and an assist as Inter Miami beat Seattle 3-1 on Tuesday just over two weeks after losing to the Sounders in the Leagues Cup final.

The Sounders beat Inter Miami 3-0 in the Leagues Cup on Aug. 31, but it was a different script on Tuesday. Messi assisted a wide open Jordi Alba with an outside-of-the-foot pass in the 12th minute to give the Herons early command.

Messi nearly doubled the score in the 28th minute when he received a ball over the top and once again tried to execute using the outside of his left foot, but the shot hit off the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alba returned the favor in the 41st minute, assisting a darting Messi who got just enough of a touch to make it 2-0. Ian Fray headed home Rodrigo De Paul’s corner in the opening minutes of the second half to extended the Herons' lead to 3-0.

Obed Vargas found the back of the net for Seattle's goal in the 69th minute, as the Mexican international scored on his country's independence day.

Inter Miami was again without Luis Suarez who served the second game of his three-match MLS ban for spitting on a member of the Sounders’ coaching staff in the Leagues Cup Final.

Messi had a chance to complete a brace in the 76th minute, but was denied by Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei. New Inter Miami signing Mateo Silvetti made his debut after arriving from Messi's boyhood club, Newell's Old Boys in Argentina.

MLS action continues for both teams when Inter Miami hosts D.C. United on Saturday, while the Sounders travel to face Austin FC on Sunday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?

share