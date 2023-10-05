Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifiers despite injury
Lionel Messi called up by Argentina for World Cup qualifiers despite injury

Published Oct. 5, 2023 12:49 p.m. ET

Lionel Messi was picked Thursday for Argentina's next two World Cup qualifying matches despite muscular pains that have kept him off the field for two weeks.

The 36-year-old Messi has missed five of Inter Miami's last six matches. The Argentina captain also missed his national team's 3-0 win at Bolivia on Sept. 12.

Messi's most recent appearance was at his team's match against Toronto on Sept. 20, during which he was substituted at halftime because of muscular pains.

Argentina will face Paraguay in Buenos Aires on Oct. 12 and then visit Peru five days later.

Argentina and Brazil lead the South American World Cup qualifying standings with two wins from two matches.

Here's the full roster:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Juan Musso (Atalanta)

Defenders: Walter Benítez (PSV Eindhoven), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Gonzalo Montiel (Nottingham Forest), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Germán Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Lucas Martínez Quarta (Fiorentina), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Marco Pellegrino (AC Milan), Marcos Acuña (Sporting Lisbon), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon), Lucas Esquivel (Athletico Paranaense)

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Roma), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernández (Chelsea), Rodrigo de Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Carlos Alcaraz (Southampton), Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham), Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Bruno Zapelli (Athletico Paranaense)

Forwards: Paulo Dybala (Roma), Lionel Messi (Inter Miami), Julián Alvarez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan), Facundo Farias (Inter Miami), Lucas Beltrán (Fiorentina), Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United), Nico González (Fiorentina), Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla)

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Argentina
FIFA Men's World Cup
