Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi's Argentina to play Nigeria, Ivory Coast in March exhibitions during China tour
Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's Argentina to play Nigeria, Ivory Coast in March exhibitions during China tour

Published Jan. 30, 2024 6:46 p.m. ET

Argentina will play exhibition games against Nigeria and Ivory Coast in China next month, making it likely Lionel Messi will miss Inter Miami's Major League Soccer game at the New York Red Bulls on March 23.

The Argentina Football Association said the Albiceleste will play Nigeria at Hangzhou and Ivory Coast at Beijing during a tour of China from March 18-26. The dates of the matches will be announced later.

Argentina, the defending world and South America champion, opens the Copa América against Canada or Trinidad and Tobago on June 20 at Atlanta.

Miami, starting its first full season with Messi, begins its MLS season at Salt Lake on Feb. 21. The match at the Red Bulls is the team's only game during the international fixture period, when clubs are required to release players to national teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Argentina
Lionel Messi
share
Lionel Messi
Get more from Lionel Messi Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Messi-Ronaldo rivalry is ending, but one between MLS and Saudi Pro League is just beginning

Messi-Ronaldo rivalry is ending, but one between MLS and Saudi Pro League is just beginning

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes