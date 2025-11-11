Liechtenstein vs Wales: How to Watch, Odds, WCQ Preview

Liechtenstein and Wales face off in World Cup 2026 qualifying action. Here's everything you need to know ahead of kickoff, including how to watch Liechtenstein vs Wales and odds.

How to Watch Liechtenstein vs Wales

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Fubo

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Liechtenstein vs Wales Odds

Wales is favored to win the match. Check out the latest odds.

Team Form

Below are the last five matches for each team and their results:

Liechtenstein

10/13: at Montenegro (Loss, 2–1)

10/10: at Kazakhstan (Loss, 4–0)

9/7: at North Macedonia (Loss, 5–0)

9/4: vs Belgium (Loss, 6–0)

6/9: vs Scotland (Loss, 4–0)

Wales

10/13: vs Belgium (Loss, 4–2)

10/9: at England (Loss, 3–0)

9/9: vs Canada (Loss, 1–0)

9/4: at Kazakhstan (Win, 1–0)

6/9: at Belgium (Loss, 4–3)

World Cup 2026

