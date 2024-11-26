Barcelona
Lewandowski joins Messi, Ronaldo as only players to score 100 Champions League goals
Nov. 26, 2024

Robert Lewandowski converted a first-half penalty kick to become the third player to score 100 goals or more in the Champions League, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Lewandowski calmly sent a low shot into the net from the spot in the 10th minute to give Barcelona a 1-0 lead against Brest.

Lewandowski trails the 129 goals of Messi and the 141 of Ronaldo, according to UEFA. Lewandowski needed 125 games to reach his milestone — two more games than Messi and 12 fewer than Ronaldo.

It was Lewandowski's sixth Champions League goal this season. It's the ninth season in which the Poland striker has scored six or more goals.

The 36-year-old Lewandowski is having a standout campaign, having scored 21 goals for Barcelona in 19 appearances. He is the Spanish league's scoring leader with 15 goals from 14 matches. He scored 14 goals in the team's last 10 matches in all competitions.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

