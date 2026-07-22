Mexico Icon Guillermo Ochoa Retires, Joins Messi And Ronaldo In Rare Feat

Mexico icon Guillermo Ochoa has officially announced his retirement from active competition, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable 22-year career that saw him become a global cult hero. The 41-year-old shot-stopper featured across six different World Cup tournaments, a feat matched only by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

A farewell to the beautiful game

Ochoa, widely considered among the greatest Mexican goalkeepers in history, announced his retirement from elite soccer on Tuesday. The shot-stopper had previously indicated that

Putting an end to the swirling rumours regarding his future, Ochoa took to social media to share his heartfelt decision. "I gave it my all; I left everything on the field for my clubs and the national team, and today I hang up my gloves," Ochoa posted. "Being a goalkeeper means knowing you might wait 90 minutes for a single moment when everything depends on you. And when that moment arrives, you cannot hesitate."

Entering the history books with Messi and Ronaldo

Ochoa’s longevity is perhaps his most staggering achievement, as he featured for Mexico in six World Cups - a number shared only by icons Ronaldo and Messi. While he travelled as a youngster early in his career, he eventually made the position his own, serving as Mexico's starting goalkeeper in three consecutive tournaments: Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, and Qatar 2022.

Reflecting on a journey that took him from the youth ranks of Mexico City to the biggest stadiums in Europe and beyond, Ochoa expressed his gratitude for the path he travelled. "I never imagined how far a dream could take me. Today, I can only look back with pride and say: Thank you," he wrote. "I take with me the affection of millions and the peace of mind that comes with knowing I gave everything for Mexico."

One final moment at the Estadio Azteca

Though he served primarily as a backup to Raul Rangel in the 2026 World Cup, manager Javier Aguirre ensured the veteran received the send-off he deserved. Aguirre brought Ochoa on for the final 13 minutes against Czechia in Mexico's last group-stage match, allowing the fans to roar their appreciation one last time. Following the final whistle, an emotional Ochoa kissed the goalposts at the Estadio Azteca - the very venue where his career began - before kneeling to accept a poignant embrace from his teammates.

Long after the stands had cleared and the stadium lights began to dim, Ochoa walked out to the centre circle one last time to take in his final farewell to the pitch. He retires with a trophy cabinet that justifies his status, having captured a league title with Club América during the 2005 Clausura tournament and winning the Belgian Cup with Standard Liege.

A trailblazing career across Europe and Mexico

Ochoa made his top-flight debut with Club America in February 2004, quickly establishing himself as a prodigious talent with incredible reflexes. He spent his first seven seasons with the Mexican giants before making a historic move to French club Ajaccio in 2011, becoming the first Mexico-born goalkeeper to ever play in Europe.

His European odyssey was extensive and varied, involving stints with Malaga, Granada, Standard Liege, Salernitana, AVS Futebol, and AEL Limassol. These spells were punctuated by a high-profile three-year return to his beloved Club America from 2019 to 2022, where he reaffirmed his status as a club legend.