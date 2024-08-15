Leagues Cup Leagues Cup: Predicting the winner of every quarterfinal match Updated Aug. 15, 2024 9:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just eight entrants remain from the 47-strong field that kicked off the second edition of the Leagues Cup, the annual World Cup-style competition jointly devised by MLS and Liga MX that includes every top flight U.S., Canadian and Mexican club.

Like last year's event, the quarterfinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup are dominated by American reps. Six of the remaining eight clubs are from MLS, one more than in 2023, when Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to the inaugural title a month after his spectacular arrival in South Florida.

The backstory for each of the four single elimination games scheduled for Saturday is below, with score predictions for each match.

Columbus Crew vs. NYCFC (6 p.m. ET)

The Crew are the defending MLS Cup Champs and the domestic circuit's highest remaining seed, and Wilfried Nancy's side are desperate to win this trophy after losing the single game Concacaf Champions Cup final to Pachuca in Mexico in June.

They have to like their chances after coming back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Messi-less Inter Miami 3-2 and end the Herons' Leagues Cup title defense in the round of 16. Columbus is the class of MLS. Once again, they'll be playing in front of their own fans once again at raucous Lower.com Field in Ohio's capital. And with star striker Cucho Hernandez rounding into season-best form, the Pigeons' best route to an upset could be to play for penalties. That might make this match ugly unless the hosts score early — something Cucho & Co. are probably counting on.

Prediction: Columbus 2, New York City 0

Philadelphia Union vs. Mazatlán (7:30 p.m. ET)

It's been a miserable season by the Union's own lofty standards, with the 2022 MLS Cup runner-up sitting an astounding 21st among 29 teams when the league went on hiatus for this tournament. But Philly has looked like a different team during the Leagues Cup, especially in Tuesday's 4-2 quarterfinal win at FC Cincinnati. Tai Baribo scored twice against last year's Supporters' Shield winner. The Israeli forward currently leads the competition in goals.

Jim Curtin's squad is suddenly three wins away from a trophy. For a team that's not guaranteed to reach the MLS playoffs, that must be their main priority. The Union came close last year but lost to Miami in the semis. Should they survive Mazatlán — which will arrive at Subaru Park fresh off shocking Mexico City-based Cruz Azul — the winner of the Crew-NYCFC match awaits. Returning to the final four would be a point of pride for a club that has punched above its weight for years, especially with the top three finishers in Leagues Cup play guaranteed a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. The Union know it after taking third place last year.

Prediction: Philadelphia 2, Mazatlán 2 (Union advance on penalties)

Seattle Sounders vs. LAFC (8 p.m. ET)

The marquee contest of the quarterfinals pits these two western conference powers, at least one of which has played for the MLS Cup in four of the last five years. At home, the Sounders are the slight favorites. They crushed Liga MXs' Pumas 4-0 in the round of 16 at Lumen Field.

But LAFC has been better in MLS play in 2024, overall and head-to-head. The 2022 MLS champs have beaten Seattle in both meetings so far this year, including a 3-0 drubbing on July 20. The Angelenos also have a shiny new striker in Olivier Giroud, France's all-time scoring leader, who made his debut for the club in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes.

Prediction: Los Angeles 3, Seattle 2

Club América vs. Colorado Rapids (10 p.m. ET)

In theory, this shouldn't be much of a contest. Club América came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed among the 47 participants. The Rapids were 46th.

So Mexico's richest and most popular club is the overwhelming pick to advance here — especially since they'll once again play in front of a sea of yellow-clad Águilas fans at the LA Galaxy's home stadium in Carson, California, where América came back to eliminate St. Louis City in Tuesday's nightcap.

In reality, the Rapids have been better than anyone expected all season under first year coach Chris Armas. With longtime USMNT keeper Zack Steffen manning the goal and playmaker Djordje Mihailovic in sizzling form following a strong showing for the U.S. at the Paris Olympics, can Colorado make their side of the semifinal bracket an all-MLS affair?

Prediction: Club América 2, Colorado 1

Doug McIntyre is a soccer reporter for FOX Sports. A former staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports, he has covered U.S. men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him @ ByDougMcIntyre .

