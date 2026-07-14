Spain's Lamine Yamal Dreams of World Cup Final Against Lionel Messi, Argentina

Spain sensation Lamine Yamal has set his sights on a dream World Cup final against defending champions Argentina, revealing his desire to swap shirts with icon Lionel Messi.

The Barcelona starlet chose to remain grounded regarding pre-tournament promises, insisting that securing the prestigious trophy is the only objective that truly matters.

Yamal Reveals Ultimate Dream

Barcelona starlet and Spain international Yamal has openly revealed his grand ambitions in a World Cup questionnaire with Mundo Deportivo.

The gifted winger stated that he is desperate for a dream showdown against Argentina should La Roja progress all the way to the final. The two sides were originally scheduled to meet in the highly anticipated Finalissima back in March in Qatar, but the match was canceled due to security concerns due to conflicts in the Middle East.

Yamal's ultimate desire is not just to guide his country to glory but also to secure the rare opportunity to swap shirts with footballing legend and former Barça icon Messi.

Teenager Targets Messi Jersey

During a brief interview discussing his preferences and personal targets in this major tournament, Yamal gave a definitive answer. When asked which player he would like to swap jerseys with, he replied: "With Messi."

And when questioned about who he would like to face if Spain reach the final, the young player of Moroccan descent responded: "Argentina."

Yamal Names His Biggest World Cup Surprise

The tournament in North America has been full of surprise standouts, with many teams and individuals capturing the hearts and minds of the watching public. Asked for his biggest shock so far, Yamal picked Morocco's Ismael Saibari.

The forward, whose transfer to Bayern Munich from PSV was confirmed during the competition, scored in three consecutive games before netting the decisive penalty in the shootout win against Netherlands. Unfortunately, however, the 25-year-old sustained an injury against Canada and had to sit out the quarterfinal defeat to France.

Heavyweight Clashes Await Stars

Before that dream final can materialize, Argentina must first navigate past the hurdle of an England side who are in form and have had some gutsy performances. Should Argentina win, Yamal would get the opportunity to face the Barcelona legend at the same age Messi was when he debuted at the 2006 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Messi and an Argentina side hold a 12-match winning streak and are aiming to become the first back-to-back World Cup champion since Brazil in 1962.