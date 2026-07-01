Is Lamine Yamal Playing Today? Spain Star’s Status vs. Austria
Lamine Yamal has been effective in his World Cup debut with Spain, helping the side advance to the round of 32. He appeared in all three group stage matches, but hasn't played a full 90 minutes as he's recovering from a hamstring injury.
Spain is set to face Austria on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium, but will Yamal be available?
Here’s everything you need to know about Yamal’s status ahead of the match.
Is Lamine Yamal Playing Today?
Although Spain coach Luis De La Fuente has not released their starting lineup, it’s very likely that Yamal will be included as one of their starting forwards.
Despite entering the tournament with a lingering hamstring injury, Yamal played in all of Spain’s group stage matches. Even at less than peak health, Yamal was effective. He scored against Saudi Arabia, and played 75 minutes in Spain's narrow 1-0 win against Uruguay to clinch the group and a round of 32 spot.
How Old Is Lamine Yamal?
Yamal is currently 18 years old, but will be 19 on July 13th before the end of the tournament, and is the youngest Spain player to start and score in the World Cup. Yamal has appeared in 28 matches and scored seven goals for the Spain national team.
Has Lamine Yamal Scored At The World Cup?
Yes, Yamal scored his first career World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia on June 15th in the 10th minute. He has +7000 odds to win the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the tournament's top goalscorer.
How to Watch Spain vs. Austria
- When: Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Los Angeles Stadium
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOX Sports
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