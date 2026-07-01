FIFA Men's World Cup
Is Lamine Yamal Playing Today? Spain Star’s Status vs. Austria
FIFA Men's World Cup

Is Lamine Yamal Playing Today? Spain Star’s Status vs. Austria

Published Jul. 2, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET

Lamine Yamal has been effective in his World Cup debut with Spain, helping the side advance to the round of 32. He appeared in all three group stage matches, but hasn't played a full 90 minutes as he's recovering from a hamstring injury. 

Spain is set to face Austria on Thursday at Los Angeles Stadium, but will Yamal be available?

Here’s everything you need to know about Yamal’s status ahead of the match.

Is Lamine Yamal Playing Today?

Although Spain coach Luis De La Fuente has not released their starting lineup, it’s very likely that Yamal will be included as one of their starting forwards. 

Despite entering the tournament with a lingering hamstring injury, Yamal played in all of Spain’s group stage matches. Even at less than peak health, Yamal was effective. He scored against Saudi Arabia, and played 75 minutes in Spain's narrow 1-0 win against Uruguay to clinch the group and a round of 32 spot. 

How Old Is Lamine Yamal? 

Yamal is currently 18 years old, but will be 19 on July 13th before the end of the tournament, and is the youngest Spain player to start and score in the World Cup. Yamal has appeared in 28 matches and scored seven goals for the Spain national team. 

Has Lamine Yamal Scored At The World Cup?

Yes, Yamal scored his first career World Cup goal against Saudi Arabia on June 15th in the 10th minute. He has +7000 odds to win the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the tournament's top goalscorer.

How to Watch Spain vs. Austria

share
Get more from the FIFA Men's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Mexico vs. Ecuador World Cup Weather Delay: Start Time, Hydration Break Updates

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch England vs. DR Congo Watch England vs. DR CongoWatch Belgium vs. Senegal Watch Belgium vs. SenegalWatch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Watch USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes