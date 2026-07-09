Lamine Yamal Might Not Be The Most Famous Person In His Family Anymore

Lamine Yamal is an 18-year-old superstar commanding the World Cup stage for Spain. And yet, even if he leads Spain to its first World Cup title, he might not leave the tournament as the most famous person in his family.

That's because Yamal's 3-year-old half-brother, Keyne, has become a viral sensation during Spain's tournament run. From his passionate, fist-pumping celebrations in the stands to social media clips of him hilariously attempting to play golf, the toddler is proving to be a natural entertainer.

Keyne's heartwarming personality has quickly stolen the hearts of fans worldwide. His infectious energy has made him a familiar face around Spain's camp, with supporters eagerly looking for his reactions after every Spain victory.

Yamal has always shared a special bond with his half-brother, even jokingly calling Keyne "his son" after Spain's recent knockout matches. As Yamal shines on the field, Keyne has become a World Cup star in his own right.