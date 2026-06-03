Spain's Wonderkid Lamine Yamal Eyes World Cup Glory Despite Injury Fears

The 2026 World Cup was supposed to be another waypoint on Lamine Yamal's path to becoming a generation-defining superstar, but there is the genuine threat that an injury could deprive the tournament of one of its biggest names.

The Spanish wonderkid made everyone sit up and take notice at Euro 2024, and two years on, the 18-year-old seemed primed to seize the limelight once again. But instead, it may well be a waiting game.

Yamal suffered an untimely hamstring injury during the run-in of what was another title-winning La Liga campaign for Barcelona's teenage sensation. Something that looked innocuous actually proved to be far more sinister, throwing his involvement at the World Cup into jeopardy.

There will have been widespread relief, then, when the winger was included in Luis de la Fuente's 26-man Spain squad for the upcoming tournament, but the level of influence he will be able to have is still shrouded in uncertainty.

La Roja will be desperate to be able to call upon their attacking talisman when the competition intensifies, but will the World Cup come too soon for us to witness one of the would-be stars of the show at his unstoppable best?

Sidelined In April

It was an innocuous moment that has cast doubt over Yamal's fitness for the World Cup; seconds after converting what proved to be the winning goal from the penalty spot against Celta Vigo on April 22, the winger signalled to the bench and went to ground, as his team-mates' jubilation swiftly turned to concern.

He hasn't played since, with reports at the time claiming that Barça were fearful that he had torn his left hamstring. That would require a recovery timeline of up to eight weeks, with no guarantee he would be match fit thereafter, either. However, the Blaugrana insisted he would be ready for the World Cup, a reflection of Yamal's importance to Spain's cause.

The club said at the time: "Tests have confirmed that first-team player Lamine Yamal has suffered a hamstring injury in his left leg. The player will follow a conservative treatment plan. He will miss the remainder of the league season but is expected to be available for the World Cup." That was echoed by his club manager Hansi Flick.

Injury-Hit Campaign

This was the latest setback in what was an injury-disrupted season for the teenager, despite his tender years.

Yamal was also sidelined for five games right at the beginning of the campaign as a result of pubalgia — the chronic groin issue that also hampered Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer for much of 2025-26.

Often called a sports hernia, the injury usually affects athletes who make explosive twists and turns, like quick-footed wingers. Younger players who have recently transitioned to first-team football can also be more susceptible.

Yamal was actually at the center of a club vs country dispute back in September after he aggravated the problem while on international duty with Spain who were accused of failing to 'take care' of the winger. He was subsequently held back from the November camp. Barca will not want a repeat, even at the World Cup.

Positive Update

There was a significant update on Yamal's latest injury in late May, as he shared a video of himself back on the grass and already working with the ball at Barcelona's training base. As if to answer any questions about how sharp he might be, the footage shows the attacker impudently heel-flicking the ball over a training dummy before laying it off.

The post came two days after Yamal was predictably named in Spain's World Cup squad in spite of the doubts over his fitness, and with close to three weeks still to go until La Roja begin their campaign against Cape Verde on June 15.

Mixed Messages

World Cup history is punctuated by instances of managers gambling on unfit big-name players, and Yamal looks set to be one of the most high-profile risks in recent memory. It's been reported that he could still be out until the third and final game of the group phase in North America, which comes against Uruguay on June 27.

According to Mundo Deportivo, there has been constant dialogue between Barcelona and Spanish federation doctors, who have come to the consensus that the teenager shouldn't be risked in his country's opening two games at the tournament. However, Spain boss De la Fuente had previously suggested he expects Yamal and others to be available from the outset.

"I think we’ll have Lamine, Nico [Williams], and Mikel [Merino] available for the first World Cup match, and if not, we'll have them for the second or third. It doesn't cause any major problems," he told a press conference. "The injuries are putting us under pressure. Any injuries that occur now, even minor ones, are difficult to recover from."

Not Required?

Just how much of a blow Yamal's extended absence would be remains to be seen. Spain should still be confident of emerging as winners of Group H without their wonderkid, and with a degree of comfort, too.

The European champions have been handed a favorable group-stage draw, taking on Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia before the relatively tougher test against Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay, by which time Yamal should be fit enough to play some part.

There should be sufficient cover in the squad for La Roja to get by without him initially; versatile Crystal Palace attacker Yeremy Pino could be asked to deputize on the right, while Osasuna's Victor Munoz can also operate on that flank.

However, the situation is muddied by the fact that left-winger Nico Williams is only just about to return from his own hamstring problem, although Spain should still have enough in their attacking arsenal to survive without their starting wingers.

De la Fuente has selected plenty of players who can cover multiple positions, including Alex Baena of Atlético Madrid and Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal.

Difference-Maker

However, Spain will certainly want Yamal back in action for the knockout rounds. They will most likely face the runner-up from Group J in the last 32, meaning a stern test against either Austria or Algeria, unless Argentina slip up to set up a storybook reunion with Lionel Messi.

Croatia or Colombia would probably await in the round of 16, before a quarter-final against perennial dark horses Belgium. The odds are that De la Fuente's men would then face France in a mammoth semi-final before potentially taking on England in the showpiece.

They might have the depth to get by without him initially, but a difference-maker of Yamal's caliber will be absolutely essential to their chances of success once the competition starts to heat up beyond the group phase. He already proved as much at Euro 2024; after a fairly quiet start to the tournament, the youngster provided assists in the last 16, quarter-finals

De la Fuente has even hinted that Yamal could be utilized as a high-impact substitute if he isn't fully fit. "In a call we contemplate all the scenarios. If you are winning, if you are losing, if the opponent is left with 10... There are players who can give you 20 minutes and that also has enormous value," he told Sport in April.

"There are players who may not be able to give you 50 or 60 minutes, but they can give you 20 very good ones. And that can be differential. There are players who can arrive just right and be decisive in the knockout rounds. Our priority is to arrive with the best possible team at the decisive moment."

Why We Watch

The watching world will be desperate for Yamal to return to full fitness as soon as possible, too. Entertainers like the Barcelona sensation are the reason millions around the globe tune in to watch the World Cup, and it would be a crying shame if the tournament was deprived of one of its potential superstars for too long, of if he isn't fully fit when he does eventually return.

With his dazzling dribbling ability, trickery and penchant for delivering seismic, game-changing moments, Yamal is capable of forging countless iconic moments singlehandedly.

"He's incredibly excited. He's incredibly eager. He's very young but very mature," De la Fuente told RTVE recently. "And he knows this is his moment. And in life, you have to seize your opportunities.

"You never know how you'll be at the next World Cup. And this is Lamine Yamal's moment. He's very good, and he'll only get better as his teammates help him perform at his best."

Yamal won't turn 19 until six days before the final, but this is the teenager's chance to firmly establish himself as the most naturally gifted player on the planet with the eyes of the world upon him. He will be determined that injuries don't mean that golden opportunity passes him by.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).